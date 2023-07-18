Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Support Training Range Proof of Concept [Image 9 of 9]

    Combat Support Training Range Proof of Concept

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Emily Mifsud 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Security Forces Airmen gather for a simulated mission during an Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Combat Support Training Range Proof of Concept event July 25, 2023. During the 10-day event, held at the Silver Flag training site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, 96th Security Forces Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and the 78th SFS at Robins AFB, Georgia, tested the delivery of Defender unit-led combat skills training using low-density, high-demand equipment at a new site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Mifsud)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 12:54
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    This work, Combat Support Training Range Proof of Concept [Image 9 of 9], by Emily Mifsud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    AFIMSC
    CSTR
    Combat Support Training Range

