Security Forces Airmen gather for a simulated mission during an Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Combat Support Training Range Proof of Concept event July 25, 2023. During the 10-day event, held at the Silver Flag training site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, 96th Security Forces Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and the 78th SFS at Robins AFB, Georgia, tested the delivery of Defender unit-led combat skills training using low-density, high-demand equipment at a new site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Mifsud)

