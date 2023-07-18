Airmen from the 96th Security Forces Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and the 78th SFS at Robins AFB, Georgia, perform a tower integration exercise during an Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Combat Support Training Range Proof of Concept event July 25, 2023. The 10-day event, held at the Silver Flag training site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, tested the delivery of Defender unit-led combat skills training using low-density, high-demand equipment at a new site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Mifsud)

