Cardboard Boat Race Competition held in Grand Haven for CG Fest

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The first day of the ten-day Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival begins with a friendly aquatic competition on Saturday, July 28, 2023. The Cardboard Boat Race draws dozens of contestants and hundreds of racing fans to this city on the shores of Lake Michigan, which has hosted the celebration of the men and women of the Coast Guard since 1924. Made entirely of corrugated paper, these handmade boats need to survive the racecourse in the Grand River without their occupants needing a helping hand from the Coast Guard standing nearby. Image by Terry Boersen, USCGAUX

