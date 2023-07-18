Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cardboard Boat Race Competition held in Grand Haven for CG Fest [Image 2 of 2]

    Cardboard Boat Race Competition held in Grand Haven for CG Fest

    GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The first day of the ten-day Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival begins with a friendly aquatic competition on Saturday, July 28, 2023. The Cardboard Boat Race draws dozens of contestants and hundreds of racing fans to this city on the shores of Lake Michigan, which has hosted the celebration of the men and women of the Coast Guard since 1924. Made entirely of corrugated paper, these handmade boats need to survive the racecourse in the Grand River without their occupants needing a helping hand from the Coast Guard standing nearby. Image by Terry Boersen, USCGAUX

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US 
    USCG
    Great Lakes
    Grand Haven
    Coast Guard Festival
    Station Grand Have

