    Cardboard Boat Race Competition held in Grand Haven for CG Fest [Image 1 of 2]

    Cardboard Boat Race Competition held in Grand Haven for CG Fest

    GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Haven keep a close eye on racers competing in the Cardboard Boat Race during the first day of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. The race is an annual favorite at the ten-day festival and draws dozens of racers and hundreds of spectators. While speed is important, survivability is the key, as many of the homemade paper boats collapse into the Grand River before reaching the finish line. Thanks to the efforts of the Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and community volunteers, stranded racers are all safely returned to land. Grand Haven, located on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, has hosted the Coast Guard Festival since 1924. Image by Terry Boersen, USCGAUX

