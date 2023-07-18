PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2023) Sailors stream the multi-function towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 06:42
|Photo ID:
|7942802
|VIRIN:
|230729-N-YS413-1083
|Resolution:
|6546x4364
|Size:
|890.49 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Benfold Conducts a Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
