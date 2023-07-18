USS Benfold Conducts a Routine Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2023) Sailors stream the multi-function towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

Date Taken: 07.29.2023
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA