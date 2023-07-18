Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts a Routine Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts a Routine Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2023) Lt. Akeem Moore conducts anti-submarine warfare training in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 06:42
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    UNDERWAY
    USS BENFOLD
    DDG 65
    DESRON 15
    CTF 71

