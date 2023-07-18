Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron

From right, U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Hansen, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, Republic of Korea Air Force Lt. Col. Young Jun Kim, 151st FS commander, and ROKAF Capt. Micheol Rho, 151st FS F-35 Lightning II pilot, man the operations tower during a U.S.-ROK buddy squadron event at Cheonju Air Base, ROK, July 26, 2023. Buddy squadron events allow fighter and maintenance squadrons from both countries to work and learn from each other while honing shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

