    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron [Image 10 of 10]

    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From right, U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Hansen, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, Republic of Korea Air Force Lt. Col. Young Jun Kim, 151st FS commander, and ROKAF Capt. Micheol Rho, 151st FS F-35 Lightning II pilot, man the operations tower during a U.S.-ROK buddy squadron event at Cheonju Air Base, ROK, July 26, 2023. Buddy squadron events allow fighter and maintenance squadrons from both countries to work and learn from each other while honing shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:33
    Photo ID: 7942465
    VIRIN: 230726-F-EZ422-1083
    Resolution: 3349x2228
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    ROKAF
    35th FS
    Buddy Squadron
    35th FGS
    151st FS
    Cheonju

