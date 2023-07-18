Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off during a U.S.-Republic of Korea buddy squadron event at Cheonju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The event is regularly held to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

