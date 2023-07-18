Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron [Image 9 of 10]

    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off during a U.S.-Republic of Korea buddy squadron event at Cheonju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The event is regularly held to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:33
    Photo ID: 7942459
    VIRIN: 230725-F-EZ422-1314
    Resolution: 3474x2311
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer
    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    35th FS
    Buddy Squadron
    35th FGS
    151st FS
    Cheonju

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT