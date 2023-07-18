A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off during a U.S.-Republic of Korea buddy squadron event at Cheonju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The event is regularly held to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 00:33
|Photo ID:
|7942459
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-EZ422-1314
|Resolution:
|3474x2311
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack trains on ground, in the sky with ROKAF fighter squadron
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT