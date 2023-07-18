Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair [Image 3 of 6]

    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team demonstrate their capabilities during the Lebanon Area County Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023. The demonstration team uses highly trained Soldiers and equipment such as Stryker armored vehicles and mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicles (M-ATV) to maneuver against a simulated enemy, known as "OPFOR" or opposing force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 15:43
    Photo ID: 7942195
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-JA962-6239
    Resolution: 3931x2621
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair
    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair
    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair
    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair
    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair
    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    Recruiting

    Recruiting And Retention NCO

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Lebanon
    Recruiting and retention
    Ambassador Demonstration Team
    Lebanon County Fair
    demonstration derby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT