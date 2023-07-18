U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team demonstrate their capabilities during the Lebanon Area County Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023. The demonstration team uses highly trained Soldiers and equipment such as Stryker armored vehicles and mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicles (M-ATV) to maneuver against a simulated enemy, known as "OPFOR" or opposing force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 15:43 Photo ID: 7942193 VIRIN: 230729-Z-JA962-5919 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.8 MB Location: LEBANON, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.