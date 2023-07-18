Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230729-N-NY362-1030 EAST CHINA SEA (July 29, 2023) Sailors discuss objectives during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the East China Sea, July 29. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 07:10
    Photo ID: 7942078
    VIRIN: 230729-N-NY362-1030
    Resolution: 5767x4260
    Size: 915.29 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Firefighting
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT