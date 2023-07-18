230729-N-NY362-1024 EAST CHINA SEA (July 29, 2023) Sailors help each other don firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the East China Sea, July 29. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 07:10 Photo ID: 7942076 VIRIN: 230729-N-NY362-1024 Resolution: 6259x4417 Size: 980.31 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) General Quarters [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.