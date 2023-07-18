Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Maintenance Lends a Helping Hand [Image 4 of 6]

    Vehicle Maintenance Lends a Helping Hand

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fernando Gaston, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician (right), works with a mechanic from the Italian Air Force during a tire replacement at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. Not only does the 386th ELRS vehicle maintenance shop take care of our fleet, they’re also prepared to offer tools and resources to help our coalition force vehicles stay mission ready whenever they’re in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Vehicle Maintenance Lends a Helping Hand [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Vehicle Maintenance
    LRS
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    Italian Air Force

