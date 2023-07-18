Vehicle Maintenance Lends a Helping Hand

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fernando Gaston, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician (left), works with mechanics from the Italian Air Force during a tire replacement at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. Not only does the 386th ELRS vehicle maintenance shop take care of our fleet, they’re also prepared to offer tools and resources to help our coalition force vehicles stay mission ready whenever they’re in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

