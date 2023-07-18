U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Alexis McNeal, left, passes a fueling probe to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Johanna Remetio on the flight of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during Underway Recovery Test (URT) 10, July 28, 2023. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN