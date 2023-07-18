U.S. Army Pfc. Damon Boone, a small arms repairer with the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, provides cover fire during a platoon situational training exercise at Nurispalu Training Area, Estonia, June 25. The training enabled Soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios, refine their tactical skills in real-world conditions, and enhance their adaptability to handle challenges on the battlefield. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 06:54 Photo ID: 7941603 VIRIN: 230725-Z-WW831-1354 Resolution: 3611x5417 Size: 10.96 MB Location: VORU, EE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia [Image 18 of 18], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.