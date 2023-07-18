U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, load into a UH-60 Black Hawk during a platoon situational training exercise at Nurispalu Training Area, Estonia, June 25. The training enabled Soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios, refine their tactical skills in real-world conditions, and enhance their adaptability to handle challenges on the battlefield. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 06:53 Photo ID: 7941601 VIRIN: 230725-Z-WW831-1251 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.47 MB Location: VORU, EE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia [Image 18 of 18], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.