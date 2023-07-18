U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania

U.S. Army Lt Col. Simon Welte, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment commander, conducts a media interview with Lithuanian media during the Baltic Thunder live-fire exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27. The multi-national exercise provided NATO allies from Lithuania and Slovakia an opportunity to conduct fire missions, and share best practices. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

