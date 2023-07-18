Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania [Image 9 of 18]

    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt Col. Simon Welte, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment commander, conducts a media interview with Lithuanian media during the Baltic Thunder live-fire exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27. The multi-national exercise provided NATO allies from Lithuania and Slovakia an opportunity to conduct fire missions, and share best practices. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 06:50
    Photo ID: 7941596
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-WW831-1486
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: KLAIPEDA, LT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

