Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania [Image 11 of 18]

    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Pint, a howitzer section chief and Sgt. Knowledge Johnson, a Paladin gunner assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepares for a call-for-fire mission inside of a M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during a live-fire qualification exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27. The exercise is designed to assess the crew's proficiency and readiness. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 06:51
    Photo ID: 7941598
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-WW831-1047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.94 MB
    Location: KLAIPEDA, LT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania [Image 18 of 18], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps celebrates 248th anniversary
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps celebrates 248th anniversary
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps celebrates 248th anniversary
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps celebrates 248th anniversary
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps celebrates 248th anniversary
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps celebrates 248th anniversary
    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania
    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania
    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania
    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania
    U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania
    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia
    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia
    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia
    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia
    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia
    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia
    U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT