U.S. Army Field Artillery unit demonstrates firepower during joint live-fire exercise Baltic Thunder in Lithuania

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Pint, a howitzer section chief and Sgt. Knowledge Johnson, a Paladin gunner assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepares for a call-for-fire mission inside of a M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during a live-fire qualification exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27. The exercise is designed to assess the crew's proficiency and readiness. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

