A U.S. Navy LCAC enters the well deck of the San Antonio class amphibious transport docking ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) on the Atlantic Ocean, July 25, 2023. The USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 03:10 Photo ID: 7941495 VIRIN: 230725-M-WT331-1037 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.64 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The BAT ARG/26th MEU(SOC) Cross-Decks At-Sea to Prepare for Distributed Operations [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.