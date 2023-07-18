Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BAT ARG/26th MEU(SOC) Cross-Decks At-Sea to Prepare for Distributed Operations [Image 3 of 9]

    The BAT ARG/26th MEU(SOC) Cross-Decks At-Sea to Prepare for Distributed Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Mudderman, Boatswain Mate with the USS Mesa Verde prepares to direct a U.S. Navy LCAC out of the well deck aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport docking ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), on the Atlantic Ocean, July 25, 2023. The USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 03:10
    Photo ID: 7941494
    VIRIN: 230725-M-WT331-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BAT ARG/26th MEU(SOC) Cross-Decks At-Sea to Prepare for Distributed Operations [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

