    QUANITICO, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (JULY 28, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends a fireside chat hosted by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez and representatives from the Hispanic & Latin Employee Council of Foreign Affairs Agencies (HECFAA) and Veterans at State (Vets@State), to discuss recruitment and retention across the government, and the important role of Latinos and veterans in advancing economic and national security goals. (Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department)

