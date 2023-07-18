WASHINGTON (JULY 28, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends a fireside chat hosted by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez and representatives from the Hispanic & Latin Employee Council of Foreign Affairs Agencies (HECFAA) and Veterans at State (Vets@State), to discuss recruitment and retention across the government, and the important role of Latinos and veterans in advancing economic and national security goals. (Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|7941335
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-FC670-8901
|Resolution:
|5816x4653
|Size:
|39.47 MB
|Location:
|QUANITICO, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|11
This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends a fireside chat hosted by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez and representatives from the Hispanic & Latin Employee Council of Foreign Affairs Agencies (HECFAA). [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT