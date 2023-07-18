Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 6 of 7]

    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    230728-N-UB993-1077
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors to answer questions and listen to concerns during an all hands call while visiting Commander, Naval Forces Korea in Busan, South Korea, July 28, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. CNFK and Republic of Korea work together to foster an enduring relationship of mutual respect and working together to temper combined maritime warfighting capability, interoperability, and readiness to strenghten collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    Commander
    Naval Forces Korea
    warfighting competency
    professional and character development
    and quality of life

