MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea listens to Information Systems Technician Seaman Hannah Sims question during an all hands call while visiting Commander, Naval Forces Korea in Busan, South Korea, July 28, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. CNFK and Republic of Korea work together to foster an enduring relationship of mutual respect and working together to temper combined maritime warfighting capability, interoperability, and readiness to strenghten collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

