    2023 Sioux Falls Air Show Practice Performance [Image 5 of 5]

    2023 Sioux Falls Air Show Practice Performance

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on July 28, 2023. The Thunderbirds will be performing at the Sioux Falls Airshow, Power on the Prairie, hosted by the South Dakota Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:57
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Air Show Practice Performance [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Air Force
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Sioux Falls Airshow
    114 Fighter Wing

