2023 Sioux Falls Air Show Practice Performance

The United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on July 28, 2023. The Thunderbirds will be performing at the Sioux Falls Airshow, Power on the Prairie, hosted by the South Dakota Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

