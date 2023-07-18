Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada supports operations in Florida Keys [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada supports operations in Florida Keys

    ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Since 1965, U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada has supported operations in the Florida Keys. This station is one of many located within the Seventh Coast Guard District, conducting small boat operations and search and rescue missions throughout the southeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe)

