U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada supports operations in Florida Keys

Since 1965, U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada has supported operations in the Florida Keys. This station is one of many located within the Seventh Coast Guard District, conducting small boat operations and search and rescue missions throughout the southeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe)

