Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 7940635 VIRIN: 230713-F-LY429-1003 Resolution: 5596x3723 Size: 3.36 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Shipping to Basic to Shipping Boxes [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.