    From Shipping to Basic to Shipping Boxes [Image 2 of 3]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Norman Winston, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management apprentice, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 13, 2023. Before enlisting in the Air Force, Winston attended Southern Preparatory Academy, a military boarding school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Shipping to Basic to Shipping Boxes [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    Material Management
    Tyndall
    325th LRS

