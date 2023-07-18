U.S. Airman 1st Class Norman Winston, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management apprentice, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 13, 2023. Before enlisting in the Air Force, Winston attended Southern Preparatory Academy, a military boarding school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7940636
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-LY429-1039
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
From Shipping to Basic to Shipping Boxes
