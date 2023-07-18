Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley interdict a rustic vessel approximately 8 miles west of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2023. The 35 people aboard the vessel were repatriated back to Dominican Republic, July 19, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7940227
|VIRIN:
|230719-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1242x932
|Size:
|235.25 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 119 people to Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
