    Coast Guard repatriates 119 people to Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 119 people to Dominican Republic

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley interdict a rustic vessel approximately 8 miles west of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2023. The 35 people aboard the vessel were repatriated back to Dominican Republic, July 19, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:21
    Location: US
