Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 119 migrants to Dominican Republic [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 119 migrants to Dominican Republic

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley interdict a rustic vessel approximately 71 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2023. The 19 people aboard the vessel were repatriated back to Dominican Republic, July 17, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:21
    Photo ID: 7940226
    VIRIN: 230717-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1242x931
    Size: 219.47 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 119 migrants to Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 119 migrants to Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard repatriates 119 people to Dominican Republic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #OVS # Migrants # USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT