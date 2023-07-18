Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley interdict a rustic vessel approximately 71 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2023. The 19 people aboard the vessel were repatriated back to Dominican Republic, July 17, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7940226
|VIRIN:
|230717-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1242x931
|Size:
|219.47 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 119 migrants to Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
