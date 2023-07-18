Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Navy Aircraft fly over USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in support of Talisman Sabre 23

INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail, Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, two RAAF F-35B Lightning II aircraft, two RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornets, U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet, U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, RAAF EA-18G Growler and a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler fly in formation over the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in support of Talisman Sabre 23, in the Indian Ocean, July 28, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

