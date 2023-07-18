Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks to the New Zealand Command and Staff College Students

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230720-N-NO824-1002 Wellington, New Zealand (July 20, 2023) Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet (right), speaks with students during a visit to the New Zealand Command and Staff College, July 20. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo from the New Zealand Command and Staff College)

