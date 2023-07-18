230720-N-NO824-1002 Wellington, New Zealand (July 20, 2023) Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet (right), speaks with students during a visit to the New Zealand Command and Staff College, July 20. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo from the New Zealand Command and Staff College)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 7939310 VIRIN: 230720-N-NO824-1002 Resolution: 2202x1713 Size: 1.2 MB Location: JAKARTA, ID Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks to the New Zealand Command and Staff College Students [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.