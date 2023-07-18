230720-N-NO824-1002 Wellington, New Zealand (July 20, 2023) Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet (right), speaks with students during a visit to the New Zealand Command and Staff College, July 20. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo from the New Zealand Command and Staff College)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 02:46
|Photo ID:
|7939310
|VIRIN:
|230720-N-NO824-1002
|Resolution:
|2202x1713
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks to the New Zealand Command and Staff College Students [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT