    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet meets with Royal New Zealand Navy Maritime Component Commander [Image 1 of 2]

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230720-N-NO824-1001 Wellington, New Zealand (July 20, 2023) Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet (left) poses for a picture with Commodore Garin Golding, Royal New Zealand Navy Maritime Component commander, during a visit to the New Zealand Command and Staff College, July 20. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo from the New Zealand Command and Staff College)

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks to the New Zealand Command and Staff College Students

