Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet meets with Royal New Zealand Navy Maritime Component Commander

230720-N-NO824-1001 Wellington, New Zealand (July 20, 2023) Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet (left) poses for a picture with Commodore Garin Golding, Royal New Zealand Navy Maritime Component commander, during a visit to the New Zealand Command and Staff College, July 20. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo from the New Zealand Command and Staff College)
|07.20.2023
|07.28.2023 02:46
|7939299
|230720-N-NO824-1001
|1200x1600
|151.92 KB
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|1
|3
