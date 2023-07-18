Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1 launch the Vehicle Advanced Demonstrator for Emergency Recovery, “VADR”, during Underway Recovery Test (URT) 10, July 27, 2023. VADR is a replica of the crew module that will be used during Artemis II. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 7939021
    VIRIN: 230727-N-YT019-1207
    Resolution: 5440x3627
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10
    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10
    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10
    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    USS John P Murtha
    ESG-3
    Artemis
    Human Space Flight Support
    URT-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT