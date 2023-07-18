U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct URT-10

Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1 launch the Vehicle Advanced Demonstrator for Emergency Recovery, “VADR”, during Underway Recovery Test (URT) 10, July 27, 2023. VADR is a replica of the crew module that will be used during Artemis II. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023