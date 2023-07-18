Joint Multinational JTACs train during exercise Southern Star 23

A Joint Terminal Attack Controller from Spain looks through binoculars on a range outside Antofagasta, Chile, during exercise Southern Star 23, July 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Star 23 is a Chilean led full-scale Special Operations, Joint, and Combined Employment Exercise. The training consists of staff planning, tactical maneuvers and collaboration among SOUTHCOM components’ staff, Chilean Armed Forces and interagency partners during stabilization scenario which facilitates the opportunity for participants to execute and assess the staffs ability to plan, coordinate and execute command and control, logistical support, and decision-making processes in a crisis scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

