A Joint Terminal Attack Controller from Chile calls in an airstrike on a range outside Antofagasta, Chile, during exercise Southern Star 23, July 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Star 23 is a Chilean led full-scale Special Operations, Joint, and Combined Employment Exercise. The training consists of staff planning, tactical maneuvers and collaboration among SOUTHCOM components’ staff, Chilean Armed Forces and interagency partners during a stabilization scenario which facilitates the opportunity for participants to execute and assess the staffs ability to plan, coordinate and execute command and control, logistical support, and decision-making processes in a crisis scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 19:16
|Photo ID:
|7938711
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-XJ735-9509
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|AN, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Multinational JTACs train during exercise Southern Star 23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT