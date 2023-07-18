Joint Multinational JTACs train during exercise Southern Star 23

A Joint Terminal Attack Controller from Chile calls in an airstrike on a range outside Antofagasta, Chile, during exercise Southern Star 23, July 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Star 23 is a Chilean led full-scale Special Operations, Joint, and Combined Employment Exercise. The training consists of staff planning, tactical maneuvers and collaboration among SOUTHCOM components’ staff, Chilean Armed Forces and interagency partners during a stabilization scenario which facilitates the opportunity for participants to execute and assess the staffs ability to plan, coordinate and execute command and control, logistical support, and decision-making processes in a crisis scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

