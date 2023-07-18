Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen’s Child Development Center resumes operations following Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 5]

    Andersen’s Child Development Center resumes operations following Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Toddlers at the Child Development Center play with one another and a member of the CDC staff on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 24, 2023. After Typhoon Mawar, Team Andersen came together to reopen the CDC and resume their normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 18:45
    Location: GU
    military family
    Andersen AFB
    CDC
    36th Wing
    Typhoon Mawar

