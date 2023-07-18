Andersen’s Child Development Center resumes operations following Typhoon Mawar

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – The Child Development Center reopened for normal operations after experiencing significant damage from Typhoon Mawar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023.

"The Andersen Air Force Base Child Development Center needed a temporary space to resume operations following Typhoon Mawar," said Dr. Jacob Sherwood, Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific West District superintendent. "We saw the need, and we also saw ourselves in a position to provide support at Andersen Elementary School. With a little creativity and a lot of volunteer support from the 36th Wing, over a three-day period we moved 46 classrooms to make six classrooms available for use by the CDC."

When Typhoon Mawar passed through Guam, it caused damages to various buildings. After the typhoon, Team Andersen worked to resume normal operations, which included having a facility to care for Team Andersen’s children.

“Typhoon Mawar had a significant impact on the CDC, which due to the damages the facility sustained, there was a disruption in the operation of the CDC that temporarily affected the availability of childcare services,” said Ana Kosko, director of the Child Development Center. “The opening of the CDC will greatly aid our Airmen by offering a safe, nurturing, and educational environment for their children. This support ensures Airmen can focus on their mission-critical tasks, knowing their families are well-cared for within the base premises.”

By using the collective efforts of the various agencies, the CDC, and the base squadrons, Team Andersen was able to not only help families and children on Andersen, but also brought the military members closer.

“Opening the CDC required various collective efforts and collaborations, such as the 36th Force Support Squadron, Joint Region Marianas, DoDEA, and other units that helped us clean the CDC and move to other locations,” said Kosko. “Most importantly, our dedicated CYP team that’s been working since day 1 after Typhoon Mawar doing clean-up, and recovering all the materials we can still use to provide the highest quality child care despite all the challenges that we have encountered.”

The efforts of all who were involved in aiding the CDC to resume operation, along with the hardship and challenges they had to face, is an example of what it means to be there for your wingmen.

“I'd like to commend the flexibility, adaptability, dedication and perseverance of everyone involved in reopening the CDC, as it plays a crucial role in fostering a thriving and supportive environment for military and DoD families at Andersen AFB,” said Kosko.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 18:46 Story ID: 450163 Location: GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen’s Child Development Center resumes operations following Typhoon Mawar, by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.