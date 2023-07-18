The 15th Medical Group Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight pose for a group photo in front of the laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 20, 2023. The laboratory recently earned a perfect score on the civilian accreditation from the College of American Pathologists, it ensures the laboratory is producing accurate and reliable test results and ensures accurate patient diagnosis and care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 17:30 Photo ID: 7938554 VIRIN: 230720-F-GM429-1016 Resolution: 6541x4361 Size: 2.79 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MDG receives perfect score on civilian accreditation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.