    15th MDG receives perfect score on civilian accreditation [Image 1 of 4]

    15th MDG receives perfect score on civilian accreditation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 15th Medical Group Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight pose for a group photo in front of the laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 20, 2023. The laboratory recently earned a perfect score on the civilian accreditation from the College of American Pathologists, it ensures the laboratory is producing accurate and reliable test results and ensures accurate patient diagnosis and care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 17:30
    VIRIN: 230720-F-GM429-1016
    This work, 15th MDG receives perfect score on civilian accreditation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAP
    JBPHH
    USAF
    MDG

