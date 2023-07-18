15th MDG receives perfect score on civilian accreditation

Photo By Senior Airman Makensie Cooper | The 15th Medical Group Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight pose for a group photo in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Makensie Cooper | The 15th Medical Group Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight pose for a group photo in front of the laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 20, 2023. The laboratory recently earned a perfect score on the civilian accreditation from the College of American Pathologists, it ensures the laboratory is producing accurate and reliable test results and ensures accurate patient diagnosis and care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL-HARBOR, Hickam - - The 15th Medical Group laboratory recently earned a perfect score on their civilian accreditation from the College of American Pathologists.



The CAP inspection, a no-notice inspection that consists of a 600 line-item checklist, ensures the laboratory is producing accurate and reliable test results and ensures accurate patient diagnosis and care.



Capt. Caleb Chiellini, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight commander, explained that their lab surpassed the inspection’s standard and received no failures in any laboratory procedures, rewarding them with civilian accreditation.



“A perfect Lab CAP score instills confidence and trust in patients and healthcare providers,” said Col. Stella Garcia, 15th MDG commander. “It signals that the laboratory has met the highest standards of quality and competence, reinforcing the perception that the laboratory is reliable and capable of delivering accurate test results. The confidence and trust contribute to better patient-provider relationships and support effective decision-making in patient care.”



The laboratory could face a temporary closure if an unsatisfactory score was given during the inspection, giving the lab ample time to reinforce vital lab practices and procedures to enhance patient care.



“During the inspection you have to participate in proficiency testing, where the technicians are tested to make sure they know how to perform the test, and also if the analyzers are providing accurate results based on the patient,” said Chiellini.



This prestigious accreditation proves the laboratory’s reliability and shows the teamwork required to complete the mission and obtain the highest standard.



“From the Airman standpoint, it’s a boost of confidence knowing that we are doing a good job and doing what we are supposed to do,” said Master Sgt. Sophia Arriola, Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight chief. “This is the best inspection in 12 years, that’s something to be really proud of.”



A perfect score on a civilian accreditation is another accomplishment that demonstrates the 15th Medical Group’s commitment to providing the best care to all Airmen and their families.