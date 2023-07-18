Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 5 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 27, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23, in the Indian Ocean, July 27, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 15:56
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th fleet
    Sailors
    Flight deck
    U.S. Navy
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

