YORKTOWN, Va. (July 27, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) leadership and Blue Jacket of the Year accept the Battenberg Cup from Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, during a ceremony held aboard the ship at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, July 27, 2023. The Battenberg Cup has been awarded annually since 1977 to the ship or submarine selected by the fleet commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic Fleet, based on accumulation of crew achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Lauren Howes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 15:56 Photo ID: 7938150 VIRIN: 230727-N-CQ682-1106 Resolution: 2158x3243 Size: 1.08 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.