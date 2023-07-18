Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup [Image 2 of 2]

    USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    YORKTOWN, Va. (July 27, 2023) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks during the presentation of the Battenberg Cup to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during a ceremony held aboard the ship at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, July 27, 2023. The Battenberg Cup has been awarded annually since 1977 to the ship or submarine selected by the fleet commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic Fleet, based on accumulation of crew achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Lauren Howes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 15:56
    Photo ID: 7938151
    VIRIN: 230727-N-CQ682-1088
    Resolution: 4310x2869
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup
    USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Best in the Fleet: USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup After Two Surge Deployments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    TAGS

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)
    USN
    Battenberg Cup
    USFFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT