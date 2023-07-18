USS The Sullivans wins 2022 Battenberg Cup

YORKTOWN, Va. (July 27, 2023) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks during the presentation of the Battenberg Cup to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during a ceremony held aboard the ship at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, July 27, 2023. The Battenberg Cup has been awarded annually since 1977 to the ship or submarine selected by the fleet commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic Fleet, based on accumulation of crew achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Lauren Howes)

