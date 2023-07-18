Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSOC Gives the Oath of Enlistment During San Antonio Mission’s Baseball Game [Image 2 of 3]

    JSOC Gives the Oath of Enlistment During San Antonio Mission’s Baseball Game

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Allen Cordova 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Vice Adm. Frank Bradley, commander, joint special operations command, gives the oath of enlistment to future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Delayed Entry Program during the San Antonio Mission’s baseball game. Participating in the Navy’s Executive Engagement Visit Program, Vice Adm. Bradley met with city officials, business executives, and education leaders from the San Antonio area. NTAG San Antonio area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    TAGS

    US Navy; America's Navy; Forged by the Sea; Navy Recruiting; Military City USA

