Vice Adm. Frank Bradley, commander, joint special operations command, gives the oath of enlistment to future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Delayed Entry Program during the San Antonio Mission’s baseball game. Participating in the Navy’s Executive Engagement Visit Program, Vice Adm. Bradley met with city officials, business executives, and education leaders from the San Antonio area. NTAG San Antonio area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:34 Photo ID: 7937447 VIRIN: 230725-N-XV465-1013 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 0 B Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JSOC Gives the Oath of Enlistment During San Antonio Mission’s Baseball Game [Image 3 of 3], by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.