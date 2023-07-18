USS Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations

230726-A-LP349-1217 GULF OF OMAN (July 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) signal to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 in the Gulf of Oman, July 26, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Webter)

