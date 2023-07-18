Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. James Webster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230726-A-LP349-1216 GULF OF OMAN (July 26, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Aiden Chew signals to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 26, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Webter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 07:38
    Photo ID: 7937103
    VIRIN: 230726-A-LP349-1216
    Resolution: 6051x4017
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SPC James Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    GULF OF OMAN
    Middle East
    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

