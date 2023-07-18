Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde Sailors Participate in SRF B [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Mesa Verde Sailors Participate in SRF B

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kyle Clement 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) practice utilizing batons during security reaction force training. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 05:50
    Photo ID: 7937074
    VIRIN: 230725-N-KC242-1072
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    USS Mesa Verde
    Bataan ARG
    PHIBRON 8
    TF 61/2

